Ministry: KMA Raid Not Aimed at Intimating Group, Pressuring Medical Community

Photo : YONHAP News

The health ministry said Friday's police raid of the Korean Medical Association(KMA) was not aimed at intimidating the doctors' group or pressuring the medical community as a whole.Second vice health minister Park Min-soo said in a message to reporters on Saturday that the raid was conducted to verify who had led trainee doctors' illegal collective action after the ministry filed a complaint.Accusing some doctors of engaging in illegal collective action in calling for withdrawal of medical reforms, while instigating and abetting participation by junior doctors, the vice minister said the government will complete the reforms in accordance with the law and principle.This comes after the Korean Medical Association's(KMA) emergency steering committee accused the government of suppressing freedom and human rights, after the police seized evidence from offices of current and former KMA executives.Claiming that they have been pushed to the edge of a cliff, the KMA urged its members to gather for a rally on Sunday at Seoul's Yeouido Park.