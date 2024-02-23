4th Unit of UAE's Barakah Nuclear Plant Starts Operation

Photo : YONHAP News

Korea Electric Power Corporation(KEPCO) announced the successful start-up of the fourth and final unit of the South Korean-built Barakah Nuclear Energy Plant in the United Arab Emirates(UAE).According to the Barakah plant operator established through a joint venture by KEPCO and Emirates Nuclear Energy Corporation on Friday, Unit Four reactor began producing heat used to generate electricity through nuclear fission in a stable manner.In 2009, a KEPCO-led consortium won a 20-billion-U.S. dollar contract to build the Barakah plant, which was South Korea's first export of a commercial nuclear plant. It is also the first commercial nuclear plant in the Arab region.Each of the four APR-1400 pressurized water reactors at the Barakah plant is capable of producing up to one-thousand-400 megawatts of clean electricity.The fourth unit is now expected to soon begin commercial operation, after the previous three started in April 2021, in March 2022 and in February 2023, respectively.