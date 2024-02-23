Seo Min-kyu Wins Men's Title at ISU Junior World Figure Skating Championships

Photo : YONHAP News

Teen figure skater Seo Min-kyu has won the men's title at the 2024 International Skating Union Junior World Figure Skating Championships.The 15-year-old earned a technical score of 73-point-45 points and an artistic score of 76-point-72 points for a total score of 150-point-17 points at the men's free skate at the Taipei Arena in Taiwan.Including 80-point-58 points from the short program, Seo earned a total of 230-point-75 points to win gold, beating Japan's Nakata Rio by one-point-44 points. Compatriot Lee Jae-keun finished sixth with a total score of 212-point-22 points.Seo has become the first South Korean to win the title, and regardless of gender, it has been 18 years since a Korean skater last claimed a victory at this competition, after Kim Yu-na in 2006.Cha Jun-hwan, a leading player in the country's men's figure staking, did not win a medal at the junior championships, with his best achievement being fifth in 2017.