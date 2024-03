Photo : YONHAP News

A survey finds that nearly 67 percent of South Korean companies plan to hire this year.According to the survey commissioned by the Korea Enterprises Federation, 66-point-eight percent of 500 companies said they have a recruitment plan this year.In the January survey of 500 companies with 100 or more employees, 22-point-two percent said their hiring plan has not been decided yet, while eleven percent said they have no plan to add employees.Of the companies planning to hire, 57-point-five percent said their hiring will be similar to last year, while 14-point-seven percent said they will increase hiring compared to last year, and eight-point-seven percent said otherwise.As for the factor that recruiters weigh most heavily when evaluating job applicants, 74-point-six percent of the companies named relevant experience, while nine-point-four percent cited personality and attitude.