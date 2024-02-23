DP-led Satellite Party to Launch Sunday

Photo : YONHAP News

The main opposition Democratic Party-led satellite party, tentatively called the "Democratic Union,” will launch ahead of April's general elections.The party launch preparatory committee said it will hold a launch ceremony at 2 p.m. at the National Assembly.At the event, the committee is expected to pass motions on adopting the name of the new party, establishing the party's platform and constitution, and electing a party chair.The satellite party involves the Democratic Party(DP), the minor progressive Jinbo Party, a coalition party of other minor progressive parties, and civic groups.They agreed that the DP should recommend 20 out of 30 candidates for the party's proportional representatives, while the Jinbo Party and the coalition party will recommend three, respectively, and civic groups will recommend four. The satellite party will be led by two co-chairs.DP Chair Lee Jae-myung and the representatives of other parties and civic groups will deliver congratulatory speeches at the launch ceremony.