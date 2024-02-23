S. Korea, US Kick off Freedom Shield Military Exercise

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea and the United States begin their combined Freedom Shield military exercise on Monday.According to Seoul’s Joint Chiefs of Staff(JCS) and the South Korea-U.S. Combined Forces Command, the annual Freedom Shield exercise will be held from Monday to March 14,During the period, the allies plan to carry out computer simulation-based command post exercises as well as a variety of combined field training drills in the sea, on land and in the air.Australia, Canada, France, the U.K. and some other member states of the United Nations Command(UNC) will participate in this year’s drills and the Neutral Nations Supervisory Commission(NNSC) will observe them.The allies will conduct 48 rounds of field training drills, which is more than double the number undertaken last year. This year’s program includes training for tracking and intercepting North Korean cruise missiles, combined air exercises, joint tactical live fire drills, and air-to-air combat training.Last Wednesday, the JCS said that the planned exercises will focus on operations utilizing land, sea, air, cyber and space assets and on neutralizing North Korean threats. They added that the exercises will be based on scenarios that reflect diverse security threats which will further strengthen the combined defense posture.