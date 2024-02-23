Gov't Reaffirms Stance against 'Illegal' Collective Action by Trainee Doctors

Photo : YONHAP News

The government has reaffirmed its determination to deal with doctors’ collective action in accordance with the law.In a government meeting on responses to doctors’ collective action on Monday, health minister Cho Kyoo-hong said that there is no change in the government's stance against "illegal" collective action by trainee doctors.The minister said that the government will conduct on-site inspections from Monday to find out which trainee doctors have not returned and take legal measures, warning that trainee doctors who defy an order to return to work may face serious problems in their career.Cho said that it’s unacceptable for doctors to collectively leave patients for any reason, and the government will not hesitate to take action in accordance with the law to protect the lives of the people.The minister also expressed deep regret over Sunday’s massive street rally organized by the Korean Medical Association(KMA), saying that the government will look into allegations that the KMA mobilized employees of pharmaceutical companies for the rally.Cho also asked medical schools to apply for an increase in their admissions quotas by Monday.