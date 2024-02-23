Yoon’s Approval Rating Remains Above 40%

Photo : YONHAP News

President Yoon Suk Yeol's approval rating has remained above 40 percent this week despite taking a slight fall for the first time in five weeks.According to a Realmeter survey of two-thousand-six adults nationwide conducted between last Monday and Thursday, 41-point-one percent of respondents approved Yoon's handling of state affairs, down zero-point-eight percentage points from the previous week.Fifty-five-point-four percent of respondents, on the other hand, were dissatisfied with the president, up zero-point-six percentage points in the same period.Realmeter determined that the administration's continuous messages regarding the economy and people’s livelihoods as well as its hardline stance on the plan to increase the medical school admissions quota helped to push the approval rating above 40 percent. It added the rate could not rise to a new high due to the lack of sufficient support from centrists and young voters.The survey, commissioned by the Economy Business Newspaper, had a confidence level of 95 percent, with a margin of error of plus or minus two-point-two percentage points.In a separate poll of one-thousand-one adults nationwide conducted last Wednesday and Thursday, 46-point-seven percent of the respondents supported the ruling People Power Party(PPP), up three-point-two percentage points from the previous week. The rate for the main opposition Democratic Party decreased zero-point-four percentage points to 39-point-one percent during the period.The approval rate for the PPP rose for the second consecutive week, while that for the DP slipped for the fourth week in a row, with the PPP surpassing the DP outside the margin of error for the first time in about a year since the third week of February 2023.The survey had a confidence level of 95 percent with a margin of error of plus or minus three-point-one percentage points.