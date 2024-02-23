Deputy Assembly Speaker Joins Ruling Party after Quitting Main Opposition Party

Photo : YONHAP News

Deputy National Assembly Speaker Kim Young-ju, formerly affiliated with the main opposition Democratic Party(DP), joined the ruling People Power Party(PPP) on Monday ahead of the April general elections.Kim, who quit the DP last month, joined the PPP in a ceremony on Monday morning at the party’s headquarters in Yeouido in Seoul with PPP interim leader Han Dong-hoon present.During the ceremony, Kim said that politicians should work for the development of the country and to improve the quality of life of the people, and the job should not be used as a means to fulfill personal interests.Kim also expressed her intent to step down from her position as deputy assembly speaker as she won the post as a DP lawmaker, adding she will submit her letter of resignation Monday afternoon.Kim was offered the chance to join the ruling party at a dinner meeting with Han last Friday and expressed on social media on Sunday her intent to accept it.The four-term lawmaker based in the Yeongdeungpo A district in Seoul declared her intention to leave the DP on February 19 after the party’s nomination committee notified her that she was placed in the lower 20 percent in the party’s evaluations for election nominations.The PPP is likely to nominate Kim for the Yeongdeungpo A district. Four PPP candidates applied for the district, but the party has yet to decide on a representative.