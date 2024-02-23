Trial Set to Begin for Ex-DP Chief Song Young-gil in Cash Bribery Case

Photo : YONHAP News

The trial of former Democratic Party(DP) leader Song Young-gil, who is facing charges of bribery and violations of laws on political funds and political parties, is scheduled to begin today.The Seoul Central District Court will hold the first hearing of Song’s trial at 2 p.m. Monday.Song is accused of involvement in the distribution of cash-filled envelopes totaling 60 million won to some sitting DP lawmakers and regional party heads between March and April 2021 ahead of a party race which Song won.Lawyers defending the politician have denied the allegations, saying that Song has nothing to do with the distribution of cash.Song is also alleged to have received illegal political funds totaling 763 million won from seven people through an external sponsor group between January 2020 and December 2021.Song, who was arrested on December 18 last year in connection to the bribery scandal, plans to launch a new political party on Wednesday ahead of the April general elections.