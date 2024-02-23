2,700 Elementary Schools Launch After-School Care Program

Photo : YONHAP News

The government’s after-school child care program, which provides various education and care programs, was launched at over 27-hundred elementary schools across the nation Monday.According to the education ministry on Monday, two-thousand-741 elementary schools in 17 cities and provinces will operate Neulbom School in earnest from Monday or Tuesday.Neulbom School is an integrated program providing various after-school child care and education for elementary students before morning classes and regular after-school classes until 8 p.m.The government plans to implement the program at two thousand elementary schools in the spring semester before expanding to six thousand schools nationwide in the autumn semester.In the first semester, a two-hour program will be provided to all first graders who use the program to help them adjust to school.The program will be expanded to second graders by next year, and by 2026, it will include all elementary school students from the first to sixth grades.