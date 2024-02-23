Civil Defense Drills to Take Place Wednesday

Photo : YONHAP News

The government announced Monday that civil defense drills will be held nationwide at 2 p.m. on Wednesday.According to the Ministry of Interior and Public Safety, the drills will be conducted in the form of “regional specialized disaster evacuation training,” to prepare for different disaster situations such as earthquakes, fires, wildfires and floods. Participants will learn to deal with the specific situations that are highly likely to occur in each region, at the city, county and district level.The interior ministry added that through this civil defense drill, residents will be able to learn disaster response measures and to increase safety awareness through hands-on education, instead of through text and pictures.When the civil defense training begins, individual situations will be broadcast within buildings and citizens will evacuate the building or move to a designated evacuation area according to the instructions.With civil defense drills to be conducted four times a year, starting this year, this month's drill will be followed by ones in May, August and October.