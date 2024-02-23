Gov't to Pursue Measures against Metal Workers' Union's Decision to Refuse Accounting Disclosure

Photo : YONHAP News

The government criticized the Korean Metal Workers' Union's decision to refuse to disclose this year's accounting figures, calling the lack of transparency "a decision that does not live up to the trust of the union members and the public."According to labor minister Lee Jung-sik on Monday during a policy review meeting, the government will strictly apply relevant laws and regulations regarding the union's decision to refuse to disclose the information.The minister added that regardless of labor and management, strengthening accounting transparency is an irreversible global trend and that their non-disclosure does not align with the interests of its union members.Last month, the union held a meeting where they unanimously passed a resolution to refuse to reveal the accounting information to the Yoon Suk Yeol administration.In a statement released Monday, the union said that the access to such information belongs to the members of the union and not the government, as it has an independent audit committee in charge of overseeing the accounting.