Yoon: Daegu and Other Local Regions Will Benefit from Med School Admission Quota Hike

President Yoon Suk Yeol pledged to ensure that the southeastern city of Daegu, as well as other local regions greatly benefit from the government's plan to increase the medical school admissions quota.At the 16th government-public debate at Kyungpook National University on Monday, Yoon emphasized the need to increase the medical school enrollment quota by two-thousand, stating that more doctors are needed in essential medical fields, as well as in rural areas.He vowed to significantly expand the admissions quota for talented individuals who have completed middle and high schools outside the capital region to establish medical schools centered around local talents.Yoon mentioned Kyungpook National University, Yeungnam University, Keimyung University and Daegu Catholic University medical schools in the Daegu and North Gyeongsang Province regions, calling them "traditional, prestigious medical schools."He also vowed to significantly increase facility investment into national and regional medical schools.