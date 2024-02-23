Menu Content

Defense Ministry in Talks to Expand Outpatient Treatment, Dispatch Military Doctors

Written: 2024-03-04 16:25:18Updated: 2024-03-04 16:59:01

Defense Ministry in Talks to Expand Outpatient Treatment, Dispatch Military Doctors

Photo : YONHAP News

The Ministry of National Defense announced on Monday that a total of 125 civilian patients had used the emergency rooms at military hospitals as of noon on Monday.

The emergency rooms at military hospitals have been accepting civilian patients since February 20, when trainee doctors began their collective action against the government's plan to increase the medical school admissions quota.

Defense ministry spokesman Jeon Ha-kyu said at a press briefing that the ministry is in discussions with other relevant ministries about expanding outpatient treatment and dispatching military doctors to hospitals in need.

There are a total of 12 emergency rooms at military hospitals around the country, and the Armed Forces Capital Hospital, located in Seongnam in Gyeonggi Province, has treated 58 civilian patients to date, the highest number so far.

The ministry said a man in his 20s with a broken jaw was unable to get help despite contacting five different private hospitals, but was able to be transferred to a military hospital, where he had a successful surgery and is recovering.
