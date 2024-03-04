Police Summon Current, Fmr. KMA Executives over Alleged Violation of Medical Act

Photo : YONHAP News

Police have summoned current and former executives of the Korean Medical Association(KMA) this week for questioning into their alleged violation of the Medical Services Act regarding trainee doctors' collective action in protest of a planned increase in medical school admissions quota.The Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency on Monday notified five current and former KMA executives, including KMA interim leader Kim Taek-woo and former KMA chief Roh Hwan-kyu, to appear for questioning between Wednesday and Thursday.The group is accused of violating the Act, obstruction of business, instigation and abetting. A travel ban is set to be requested for Roh, while it has already been issued for the four others.A police raid was carried out last week at offices of the KMA's emergency steering committee, the Seoul Medical Association and the Gangwondo Medical Association after the government's deadline for the doctors' return to work passed last Thursday.The government earlier warned that those violating the return-to-work order would face license suspension and legal action.