Gov't Plans to Relax Regulations in Culture, Tourism, Sports

Photo : YONHAP News

The government plans to introduce deregulation measures in the areas of culture, tourism and sports.The Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism on Monday announced a package of five key policy directives — regulatory reforms in new industries, creating exports and investment, easing difficulties by small businesses and companies, vitalizing regional cultural tourism, and deregulation concerning public lives.As part of its regulatory reforms, the ministry plans to revamp the fixed book price system to exclude webtoons and web novels through revisions to the Publishing Industry Promotion Act.In a bid to expand exports and investment, the ministry will push to allow a trial run within the next six months of newly developed casino games for increased verification.The ministry will seek to revise laws on punishment of businesses for selling restricted goods to minors to prevent operation suspension or license revocation when the minor had presented fake identification.