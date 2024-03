Photo : YONHAP News

Korea’s central bank has announced that the economy grew one-point-four percent last year from a year earlier.According to the Bank of Korea on Tuesday, the nation’s real gross domestic product(GDP) grew one-point-four percent and gross national income(GNI) per capita came to 33-thousand-745 U.S. dollars in 2023, up two-point-six percent from a year earlier.The per-capita GNI surpassed the 30-thousand dollar mark for the first time in 2017,and climbed as high as 35-thousand-523 dollars in 2021. The figure then slipped seven-point-four percent in 2022 but turned upward again last year.In the fourth quarter of last year, real GDP grew zero-point-six percent from the previous quarter and the per capita GNI edged up zero-point-one percent quarter-on-quarter.The country's exports climbed three-point-five percent in the fourth quarter, while imports also increased one-point-four percent.