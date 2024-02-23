DP Again Proposes Special Probe Bill Targeting First Lady

Photo : YONHAP News

The main opposition Democratic Party(DP) is again pursuing a special counsel investigation into allegations surrounding First Lady Kim Keon-hee.DP lawmaker Kwon In-sook on Monday submitted a bill seeking a special counsel probe into various allegations surrounding Kim, including her alleged involvement in manipulating the stock prices of Deutsch Motors, a BMW car dealer in South Korea.The party initially pushed for a pair of similar bills, but they were vetoed by President Yoon Suk Yeol and sent back to parliament for reconsideration. The National Assembly rejected the bills in a revote last Thursday and the bills were scrapped automatically following the session.The latest bill targets a special counsel investigation into allegations of Kim’s involvement in stock manipulation, as well as falsification of her qualifications, and giving special favors in relation to construction contracts for government facilities.The bill includes her acceptance of a luxury bag and allegations the government changed the route of an expressway project to help Kim’s family profit from it.Rep. Kwon said that she will not give up on the bill until the expiration of the 21st National Assembly and plans to shed light on allegations surrounding the first lady.