UN Newly Appoints Resident Coordinator for N. Korea Handling Matters of Int'l Organizations

Photo : KBS News

The United Nations has newly appointed a resident coordinator for North Korea tasked with matters regarding international organizations that handle issues on the reclusive regime.According to the UN Headquarters on Monday, Secretary-General António Guterres appointed Joe Colombano, former chief of the Office of the UN Resident Coordinator to China in Beijing to head the office in Pyongyang last Friday.Colombano is expected to support the regime's commitment to the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development, while leading UN efforts in food and nutrition security, social development services, resilience and sustainability, as well as data and development management.The UN chief's spokesperson Stéphane Dujarric said the appointment has been confirmed by the North, but that the timing of his arrival in Pyongyang depends on the host government's decision. Asked if other personnel from UN agencies will be able to enter the North, Dujarric said related discussions are under way with Pyongyang.When Colombano enters the North, it would be the first time since early 2021 for an international UN staff to do so following the North's border lockdowns due to the COVID-19 pandemic