Yoon Announces Support Packages for State Scholarship, Savings Account for Young People

Written: 2024-03-05 16:43:14Updated: 2024-03-05 17:12:48

Photo : YONHAP News

President Yoon Suk Yeol announced policies to aid young people, including increasing eligibility for the state scholarship and easing rules for state support for the youth savings account program.

During the 17th round of presidential public debates on Tuesday, Yoon announced policies to help young people, such as increasing eligibility for the state scholarship from one million to one-point-five million, and easing rules for state support regarding the Youth Leap Account, a savings account program.

He also pledged to serve as a reliable supporter to the country's young people, referring to them as important partners in state affairs.

The president mentioned young South Koreans who have achieved global success, such as BTS and Son Heung-min, stressing that it is the duty of the government and the nation to help young people fully realize their potential.

Emphasizing the importance of young people's perspectives to create a country that is based on fairness and righteousness, the president promised to expand their participation in state affairs to build the future with them.

The president also pledged tax exemption for businesses that offer grants to employees who have given birth to encourage such corporate efforts, and to further provide state assistance for young parents and single-parent families.
