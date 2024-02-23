Menu Content

PM Han Calls for Efforts to Deepen Economic Security Cooperation with India

Written: 2024-03-05 18:45:06Updated: 2024-03-05 18:50:28

Photo : YONHAP News

Prime Minister Han Duck-soo met with visiting Indian foreign minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar, where he called for enhanced bilateral efforts to deepen the two sides' reciprocal economic security cooperation.

According to the Prime Minister's Office on Tuesday, Han referred to active two-way high-ranking exchanges, including two rounds of leaders' summit last year, anticipating a boost in bilateral strategic communication and coordination in Seoul's Indo-Pacific Strategy enforcement.

Han called for joint efforts to intensify cooperation in economic security, citing active investment by South Korean businesses operating in India.

During the Indian foreign minister's meeting with National Security Adviser Chang Ho-jin on Tuesday, the two sides, as special strategic partners, agreed to advance mutual cooperation in defense, supply chains, key technology and infrastructure.

They also agreed to bring together Seoul's Indo-Pacific Strategy and New Delhi's vision for Indo-Pacific, while jointly contributing toward peace and stability, as well as rules-based order in the region.
