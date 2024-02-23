IAEA Chief Notes Continued Signs of Operation of New Light-Water Reactor at Yongbyon Complex

Photo : YONHAP News

The International Atomic Energy Agency(IAEA) has noted continued signs indicative of the operation of an experimental light-water reactor(LWR) at North Korea’s Yongbyon nuclear complex.IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi revealed the assessment in his opening remarks at the agency’s board of governors meeting in Vienna, Austria on Tuesday, referencing a discharge of warm water observed from the reactor’s cooling system.Grossi said that as he noted in his statement on developments in the North’s nuclear program in December, the IAEA has observed the discharge of warm water, which is consistent with the commissioning of the LWR.The IAEA chief said that since his December statement, the IAEA has continued to observe a strong outflow of water from the LWR’s cooling system.Grossi said that other activities continue at the Yongbyon site, mentioning indications of the operation of the five megawatt reactor since early October last year, and the ongoing operation of the reported centrifuge enrichment facility and its annex.The IAEA chief said that the continuation and further development of the North’s nuclear program, including the construction and operation of the LWR, are clear violations of relevant UN Security Council resolutions. He urged the North to cooperate promptly with the IAEA in the implementation of the Nonproliferation Treaty Safeguards Agreement.