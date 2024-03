Photo : YONHAP News

The price of Bitcoin hit an all-time high of over 69-thousand U.S. dollars in trading on Tuesday.The price of the world’s most popular cryptocurrency reached 69-thousand-115 dollars at 10:05 a.m. Tuesday during the session, up more than four percent from a day earlier.The price rose to 69-thousand-300 dollars and retreated, with the cryptocurrency being traded at 67-thousand-79 dollars as of 10:46 am., up one percent from a day earlier.It marks the first time the price surpassed 69-thousand dollars, replacing the previous record of 68-thousand-990 dollars set in November 2021.Bitcoin has surged 160 percent since last October, rising more than 40 percent in February alone.The price of Bitcoin has more than quadrupled since November 2022, when it plunged to 16-thousand dollars.