Photo : YONHAP News

South Korean shipbuilders recaptured the top spot in the number of new global orders in February, edging out their Chinese rivals.According to Clarksons Research on Wednesday, shipbuilders across the world secured roughly three-point-41 million compensated gross tons(CGTs) in combined orders in February, up 18 percent compared to the same period last year.South Korean shipyards bagged one-point-71 million CGTs, accounting for 50 percent of the total. China came in second with one-point-41 million CGTs.By number of ships, South Korea secured orders to build 28 ships while China had 59.At the end of February, the global order backlog stood at 125-point-88 million CGTs, down 130-thousand CGTs from a month ago, with China holding the lead with an order backlog of 62-point-23 million CGTs or 50 percent and South Korea came second with 38-point-61 million CGTs or 31 percent.