Poll: Ruling Party Ahead of DP by 7 Percentage Points ahead of April Elections

Photo : KBS News

A recent poll of adults reveals that the ruling People Power Party(PPP) is ahead of the main opposition Democratic Party(DP) by seven percentage points in terms of voter preference with a month to go until the general elections.In a Yonhap News survey of one-thousand adults nationwide conducted over the weekend, 33 percent of respondents said they would vote for a PPP candidate if the election were held tomorrow, while 26 percent said they would select a DP candidate.The gap of seven percentage points lands outside of the margin of error, which was three-point-one percentage points. The survey had a confidence level of 95 percent.While support for PPP candidates remained unchanged from the previous survey, support for DP candidates slipped by nine percentage points.Support for minor new parties was relatively low.Among the minor new parties, support for the National Innovation Party, a new party launched by former justice minister Cho Kuk, was the highest standing at three percent, followed by the New Reform Party led by former PPP chair Lee Jun-seok with two percent. The New Future Party created by former DP chair Lee Nak-yon received one percent.Asked about proportional representatives, the PPP’s satellite party, tentatively called the People’s Future Party, secured support from 28 percent of respondents, far ahead of the DP’s satellite party, the Democratic Alliance, which won support from 14 percent of those surveyed.