Police Conduct 1st Questioning of KMA Official in Collective Action Instigation Probe

Photo : YONHAP News

Anchor: Police began on Wednesday questioning current and former senior officials at the Korean Medical Association(KMA), who are being accused of violating the country's medical laws. The officials have been accused of encouraging trainee doctors' collective action against the proposed increase of the medical schools admissions quota. The doctors' group, however, criticized the police investigation, describing it as "unreasonable" and "excessive."Max Lee reports.Report: Joo Su-ho, the chief spokesperson of the Korean Medical Association's(KMA) emergency steering committee, appeared for questioning by the Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency on Wednesday.Joo is the first to appear for questioning regarding the police investigation into whether the KMA's leadership has violated the Medical Services Act regarding trainee doctors' collective action in protest of a planned increase of the medical school admissions quota.Before the questioning, Joo denied having instigated the trainee doctors' collective resignations, calling on the government to "end its stubbornness" and to engage in dialogue with the medical community to seek a compromise.Joo is one of five former and current KMA officials being accused by the health ministry of violating medical laws. Roh Hwan-gyu, former KMA president, will be questioned on Saturday, while the current chief Kim Taek-woo's questioning is set for next Tuesday.The government earlier filed a criminal complaint against the five people, accusing them of supporting, instigating and abetting the doctors' collective action.Earlier this month, the police raided the offices of the KMA, where they reportedly obtained minutes from the association's meetings, a roadmap and guidelines regarding the collective action. An overseas travel ban has been issued against the five former and current officials.Meanwhile, the ministry is considering filing additional complaints against resident doctors who are suspected of leading the collective action at various hospitals, such as submitting group resignations.Max Lee, KBS World Radio News.