Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

International

UN Special Rapporteur: Human Rights in N. Korea Worsening Due to Indifference

Written: 2024-03-06 15:27:31Updated: 2024-03-06 15:45:09

UN Special Rapporteur: Human Rights in N. Korea Worsening Due to Indifference

Photo : YONHAP News

A summary of a report submitted to the UN Human Rights Council by UN special rapporteur for North Korean human rights Elizabeth Salmón on Wednesday revealed the difficulty of obtaining information on the human rights situation in North Korea last year, due to the decrease in number of defectors.

The decrease in the number of defectors is attributed to tighter border control by the North.

Salmón also noted that the information delivered by the North Korean government through its media was focused on security-related issues, diverting the international community's attention to areas other than human rights.

She stressed that the regime is tightening its restrictions on freedom of expression and other basic rights, with newly enacted and revised laws, such as the Reactionary Ideology and Culture Rejection Act.

The UN special rapporteur said that North Korea itself has an obligation to investigate and prosecute crimes against humanity, however, with the regime unwilling to take action, the international community should strengthen its involvement in North Korean human rights issues and take concrete measures.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >