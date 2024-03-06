Pres. Yoon Vows to Sternly Deal with Doctors' Collective Action

Photo : YONHAP News

President Yoon Suk Yeol has vowed to sternly address, in accordance with law and principle, the collective action taken by trainee doctors which he said is illegal and is taking the people’s lives hostage.Yoon made the pledge on Wednesday while chairing a Cabinet meeting as he said that the doctors are shaking the foundation of liberalism and rule of law by engaging in such action.The president said that under the Constitution, the state has the obligation to protect public health and doctors have the obligation to observe the nation’s medical act so that public health is not endangered.Yoon stressed that illegal collective action that harms the people’s right to life will not be tolerated.He then added that the government’s response to such action is not aimed at repressing the doctors’ freedom or rights but at protecting the people’s right to life in line with the Constitution.Also during the Cabinet meeting, the president unveiled plans to finalize 128-and-a-half billion won in emergency funds to help stably operate the emergency medical services.The funds are set to be used to inject healthcare workers for essential medical care services, to compensate such workers and treat patients.