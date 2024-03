Photo : YONHAP News

Joint response training against possible terror attacks on key national facilities was held Wednesday afternoon in Seoul's Yeouido area.The training session included a scenario in which an explosion occurs in the underground communal area of Yeouido, with terrorists infiltrating national broadcaster, the Korean Broadcasting System(KBS) and taking hostages.Over 360 people from 16 military units, including the Army's 52nd Infantry Division and the 1st Air Defense Brigade, as well as the Yeongdeungpo Police Station and Fire Station, took part in the training exercise.The defense ministry said the joint drill was an Army-controlled outdoor maneuver training exercise aimed at examining Korea’s readiness posture at the civil, public and military level, conducted during Seoul and Washington's Freedom Shield joint military exercise.