Air Force Stages Air Exercise to Improve Readiness Against N. Korean Missile Threats

Written: 2024-03-06 17:34:20Updated: 2024-03-06 18:06:02

Photo : YONHAP News

In conjunction with the ongoing Freedom Shield South Korea-U.S. joint military exercise, the Air Force conducted its PISU aerial training exercise on Wednesday.

The letters of PISU — P-I-S-U — stand for “Punish Immediately, Strongly, Until the end” and the exercise was staged by the 11th Fighter Wing in Daegu involving F-15K fighter jets.

“Bisu,” the Korean pronunciation of “PISU,” means “dagger” and carries the meaning of stabbing the enemy.

Marking its second PISU exercise after the first one conducted in February, the training session was planned to master enemy cruise missile identification and interception capabilities, while honing the actual combat skills of F-15K pilots.

During the training exercise, Brigadier General Gu Sang-mo, the commander of the 11th Fighter Wing, personally boarded a fighter jet to assess from the air the pilots' operational readiness and mission performance capabilities.
