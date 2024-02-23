Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

Politics

Gov't to Pursue Emergency Measures to Prevent Public Inconvenience amid Trainee Doctors' Collective Action

Written: 2024-03-07 10:47:20Updated: 2024-03-07 11:17:21

Gov't to Pursue Emergency Measures to Prevent Public Inconvenience amid Trainee Doctors' Collective Action

Photo : YONHAP News

The government said that it will push for the quick implementation of emergency measures to prevent public inconvenience and anxiety from increasing due to the prolonged collective action by trainee doctors.

The government announced the plan on Thursday during a meeting on responses to the doctors’ collective action. 

The Cabinet on Wednesday approved the use of 128-point-five billion won from state reserve funds for the hiring of medical staff and the implementation of various measures to minimize medical service disruptions. Using these funds, the government plans to hire new personnel to fill the medical vacuum left by the trainee doctors. 

In addition, the government decided to use local governments’ disaster management funds to support labor costs for personnel at public medical institutions.

The government also said that it will devise ways to raise fees for emergency and difficult surgeries and swiftly introduce legislation to improve legal protection for doctors against medical malpractice lawsuits.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >