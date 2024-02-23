Menu Content

Gov't to Create High-Tech Aviation Complex behind Incheon Int'l Airport

President Yoon Suk Yeol has vowed to create a high-tech aviation complex behind Incheon International Airport by 2026. 

Yoon unveiled the plan on Thursday in a public forum at Incheon City Hall, saying that the nation must use Incheon as a stepping stone to achieve great innovation in the aviation and shipping industries.

Pledging to foster the sector, centering on Incheon International Airport, Yoon said that once the airport completes the fourth stage of its expansion in October, it will take a leap forward to become a “global mega hub airport.”

The president added that based on this expansion, the government plans to build a high-tech aviation complex behind the airport by 2026. The complex, he said,  will create more than five thousand jobs and effectively help induce production worth ten trillion won over the next ten years. 

President Yoon also vowed to make certain that Korean Air’s acquisition of Asiana Airlines creates good synergy, that new routes will be expanded and overlapping routes reduced, and pledged that the government will ensure that the merger does not result in a monopoly.
