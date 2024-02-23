Prosecution Raids Presidential Archives over 2018 Ulsan Mayoral Election Scandal

Photo : YONHAP News

The Seoul Central District Prosecutors’ Office on Thursday morning sent prosecutors and investigators to the archives in the central administrative city of Sejong to secure internal documents related to the Ulsan election four years ago.The raid comes 49 days after the Seoul High Prosecutors’ Office ordered a reinvestigation into former presidential chief of staff Im Jong-seok and former senior presidential secretary for civil affairs Cho Kuk under the Moon Jae-in administration on allegations that they meddled in the election.Through the raid, the prosecutors are reportedly securing internal documents of Moon’s presidential office during the 2018 election to check for evidence of the two former presidential officials’ involvement in the scandal.In January 2020, the prosecution attempted to raid Moon’s presidential office as part of the probe into the scandal, but failed to do so due to the top office’s refusal to cooperate.