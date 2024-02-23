Ukraine Military Official: Half of N. Korean Shells Given to Russia are Inoperative

Photo : YONHAP News

A senior Ukrainian military official reportedly said that North Korea has sent one-point-five million artillery shells to Russia, but half of them were inoperative.According to the British daily The Times on Wednesday, Major General Vadym Skibitsky, deputy chief of Kyiv’s intelligence directorate said that the North has given one-point-five million shells to Russia since the summit between North Korean leader Kim Jong-un and Russian President Vladimir Putin last year.The Ukrainian official reportedly said that North Korea is also supplying 500 kilogram ballistic missiles that are being used in Ukraine, but they are more than half a century old.In an interview with Interfax-Ukraine, the deputy chief said that based on available statistical data, Moscow has already imported one and a half million shells from the North, but these munitions are from the 1970s and 1980s. He said that half of the shells do not function and the rest require refurbishment or verification before use.The official reportedly claimed that North Korea is giving away old goods and expanding domestic production while asking for technology, such as missile and submarine technology, for the development of its own defense industry.Russia and North Korea have consistently denied arms deals.