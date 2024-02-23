Chinese FM Says Addressing N. Korea's Security Concerns Fundamental Way to Ease Tensions

Photo : YONHAP News

Wang Yi, director of the Chinese Communist Party's Office of the Central Commission for Foreign Affairs, said addressing North Korea's security concerns through dialogue and pursuing a political resolution process would be the fundamental way to ease tensions on the Korean Peninsula.At a press conference on Thursday during the annual "Two Sessions" meetings, Wang, who also serves as foreign minister, said the utmost priority would be for involved parties to suspend threats and pressure, and to break away from a spiral of confrontation.Wang's reference to the North's "reasonable security concerns" suggests that China likely considers South Korea and the U.S. to have caused the latest tensions escalation.The Chinese official said at the root of the long-standing peninsula issue are remnants from the Cold War, lack of peace mechanism establishment, and neglect to fundamentally resolve security issues.He added that the resolution has already been drawn up, referring to Beijing's proposal to simultaneously seek Pyongyang's denuclearization and the North-U.S. peace agreement in phases.