Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

Politics

Over 5,400 Medical Students Apply for Leave of Absence in Apparent Protest of Quota Increase

Written: 2024-03-07 14:28:17Updated: 2024-03-07 14:31:00

Over 5,400 Medical Students Apply for Leave of Absence in Apparent Protest of Quota Increase

Photo : YONHAP News

More than five-thousand-400 medical students have applied for a leave of absence in apparent protest of the government's planned increase of medical school admissions quota.

According to the education ministry, as of Wednesday, five-thousand-425 applications were submitted in accordance with related procedures, which means 28-point-nine percent of medical students nationwide have applied.

Taking to account invalid applications missing signatures from professors or parents, 13-thousand-698 applications were submitted as of February 28. None of the applications deemed part of students' collective action have been approved.

As of Wednesday, classes were suspended at eight medical schools, sparking concerns over students' collective failed grades amid the protracted group action.

Many schools have postponed the start of the spring term from February to March, as students who miss more than a quarter or over a third of classes are likely to fail at most institutions.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >