PPP Urges DP Chief to Explain Himself after Ex-Aide's Arrest in Card Misuse Probe

Written: 2024-03-07 15:08:40Updated: 2024-03-07 16:24:04

Photo : YONHAP News

The ruling People Power Party(PPP) called on main opposition Democratic Party(DP) leader Lee Jae-myung to explain his position after a former aide was apprehended in connection with an investigation into Lee and his wife's alleged misuse of a corporate credit card. The alleged misuse is said to have occurred when Lee was serving as Gyeonggi provincial governor.

PPP chief spokesperson Park Jeong-ha said on Thursday that Lee should first and foremost take responsibility for the alleged misappropriation of provincial taxpayers' money before seeking support from residents of Gyeyang, Incheon, in April's general elections.

Referring to the arrest of the ex-aide, identified by the surname Oh, the spokesperson said it suggests that the allegations against Lee are true to some extent.

PPP interim leader Han Dong-hoon said during an emergency steering committee meeting that Oh is predecessor to Cho Myeong-hyeon, who blew the whistle on the alleged card misuse, suggesting the suspected misappropriation had lasted for a considerably long time.

Ramping up pressure on Lee to explain himself, Han said if not Lee, someone from the main opposition should put forth a rational explanation on his behalf.
