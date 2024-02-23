President Yoon's Approval Rating Inches Up Slightly

Photo : YONHAP News

The results of a public opinion poll released on Thursday showed that President Yoon Suk Yeol's approval rating inched up slightly over the past two weeks.According to the National Barometer Survey(NBS) conducted by Embrain Public, KSTAT Research, Korea Research and Hankook Research on one-thousand adults across the nation from March 4 to 6, 39 percent responded positively to the Yoon administration's management of state affairs, while 55 percent responded negatively.Compared to the same survey conducted two weeks ago, Yoon's approval rating rose one percentage point, while the disapproval rating remained the same.In regards to the upcoming April 10 general elections, 45 percent of the respondents said the ruling party should gain seats to better manage state affairs, up one percentage point from before, while 47 percent backed the opposition party to keep the government and the ruling party in check, down one percentage point from the previous survey.The survey had a response rate of 17-point-two percent with a margin of error of plus-or-minus three-point-one percentage points and a 95 percent confidence level.