State Agency to Invest 6.9 Tln Won to Reinforce 3-Axis Defense System

Written: 2024-03-07 15:27:10Updated: 2024-03-07 16:23:18

Photo : KBS News

The state defense procurement agency announced plans to invest six-point-nine trillion won, or around five-point-two billion U.S. dollars, toward reinforcing the nation's "three-axis" defense system aimed at countering North Korea's evolving nuclear and missile threats.

The latest investment is up 12 percent from last year, comprising three-point-16 trillion won for the Kill Chain pre-emptive strike platform, one-point-56 trillion won for the Korea Air and Missile Defense system and 749 billion won for the Korea Massive Punishment and Retaliation campaign. Another one-point-53 trillion won has been set aside for the base system.

The Defense Acquisition Program Administration(DAPA) plans to deliver the next-generation Aegis destroyer and three-thousand-ton strategic submarine, both key assets under the three-pronged system, to the military this year.

The agency plans to complete development of the long-range surface-to-air missile(L-SAM) to set up a multi-layer defense system, while launching development of the mid-range surface-to-air missile(M-SAM) Block-Three system.

DAPA is also set to launch additional satellites tasked to conduct surveillance over the whole of North Korea to ensure the early detection of signs of a missile firing.
