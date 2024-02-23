2 Pro-Moon DP Defectors to Join Lee Nak-yon's New Future Party

Photo : YONHAP News

Two former main opposition Democratic Party(DP) lawmakers who are members of a faction close to former President Moon Jae-in, and former Prime Minister Lee Nak-yon's New Future Party have officially announced an alliance.The announcement came at a press conference on Thursday held by four-term Rep. Hong Young-pyo and five-term Rep. Sul Hoon, both of whom defected from the DP in protest of candidacy nominations for April's general elections. New Future Party Rep. Kim Jong-min also participated in the press conference.Pledging to join forces with everyone who wants to place judgment on the Yoon Suk Yeol administration and end DP chief Lee Jae-myung's self-protection, the group vowed to carry on the legacy and the spirit of former liberal presidents Kim Dae-jung and Roh Moo-hyun.While DP-turned-independent Reps. Hong and Sul will first join the New Future Party, talks may take place to consider renaming the party with possible candidates being the "Democratic Alliance" or "New Democratic Party."Under the co-leadership of Lee, Hong and Kim, the party is set to form an integrated election committee by around Monday.