Defense Chief Warns of 'End to Kim Regime' as Kim Calls for Intensified War Drills

Photo : YONHAP News

Anchor: North Korean leader Kim Jong-un inspected the field training of his troops in the North's western region on Wednesday. Amid the ongoing South Korea-U.S. Freedom Shield exercise in the South, Kim ordered the military to improve its combat capabilities to contain enemies with “overwhelming force.” The South Korean defense minister quickly responded, warning of an “end to Kim Jong-un’s regime” in the event of a North Korean invasion.Kim Bum-soo has more.Report: According to the North’s state-run Korean Central News Agency(KCNA) on Thursday, North Korean leader Kim Jong-un inspected the Korean People’s Army's field training the previous day.The North Korean media released photos of Kim posing with an assault rifle and watching soldiers and helicopters in the exercises.The KCNA said that Kim visited a major operational training base in the western area, where he called for intensifying its war drills and improving combat capabilities to contain enemies with “overwhelming force” and control their “slightest attempt to ignite a war.”The remarks came amid the ongoing South Korea-U.S. Freedom Shield exercise in the South.Seoul's Defense Minister Shin Won-sik promptly responded to Kim's remarks during his visit to the underground bunker at the Capital Defense Command on Thursday.Shin instructed the South Korean troops to thoroughly take part in the current joint exercise with the U.S. to be able to "put an end to Kim Jong-un’s regime” in the event of an invasion by the North.He told his generals to retaliate first, and report later, if North Korea initiates a provocation during the Freedom Shield drills.Kim Bum-soo, KBS World Radio News.