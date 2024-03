Photo : YONHAP News

Main opposition Democratic Party(DP) leader Lee Jae-myung on Thursday visited Yangpyeong in Gyeonggi Province and repeatedly raised suspicions regarding a scrapped highway project that would have allegedly given financial benefits to first lady Kim Keon-hee's family.The DP chief was given a briefing by party officials on the allegations of preferential treatment and slammed officials who abused their authority.Pundits say the remarks were aimed at Won Hee-ryong, a former land minister and the main opposition party chief's opponent in the upcoming April 10 general elections.Lee and his party have criticized Won for trying to hide the corruption by scrapping the entire project.The DP leader plans to visit regions with perceptions of the Yoon Suk Yeol administration mishandling state affairs, leading up to the Parliamentary elections in April.