Gov't to Rebuild Sections of Gyeongin Railway and Expressway Underground

Photo : YONHAP News

The government plans to swiftly rebuild sections of the Gyeongin railway and expressway underground as part of urban regeneration efforts and to invigorate commercial districts.The government unveiled the plan regarding the infrastructures that connect Seoul and Incheon on Thursday during a public forum on people’s livelihood held in Incheon.A 27-kilometer-long section of the Gyeongin railway linking Guro and Incheon Station will be rebuilt underground. Incheon Metropolitan City estimates that the project will cost around nine-and-a-half trillion won.As for the Gyeongin expressway, a section that extends some 15 kilometers between Cheongna-dong in Incheon’s Seo District and Sinwol-dong in Seoul’s Yangcheon District will be rebuilt underground.The government believes such projects will ease traffic congestion and reduce commute time between Seoul and Incheon.The government also plans to extend the rail traffic of KTX and Great Train eXpress(GTX) Line B in order to shorten morning and evening commutes among major cities in the nation, including Seoul.