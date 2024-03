Photo : KBS News

Fair Trade Commission(FTC) Chairman Han Ki-jeong on Thursday reiterated the need to enact a law on curbing the dominance of large online platform businesses.Han unveiled the stance when he met with officials of the American Chamber of Commerce in (AMCHAM) Korea, including its Chairman and CEO James Kim.Han stressed that the commission will seek to enact a law that effectively regulates the evils of platform companies’ monopoly that cause a burden on startups, small businesses and consumers.The FTC had previously disclosed plans to pursue the enactment of the so-called “platform law” at the end of last year.AMCHAM had, at the time, expressed concerns over the proposed law, saying the regulation could block the growth of businesses and drive up consumer prices.