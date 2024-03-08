Former President Kim Young-sam's Widow Son Myung-soon Dies at Age 95

Photo : People Power Party

Son Myung-soon, the widow of former President Kim Young-sam, passed away Thursday at the age of 95.According to medical sources, the former first lady died of a chronic illness on Thursday afternoon while receiving treatment at Seoul National University Hospital, nine years after Kim passed away at the age of 86 in 2015.The ruling People Power Party(PPP) expressed deep regret over Son’s death on Thursday, offering the party’s deep condolences to the bereaved family members.PPP spokesperson Park Jeong-ha said in a statement that Son stayed by the side of former president Kim, a giant figure in the country’s democracy, throughout her life, calling her a great supporter and partner of the former president.The spokesperson added that he reflects on the precious values of freedom and democracy that Son and former President Kim built together from scratch and passed on to future generations.The late president and the first lady are survived by their two sons and three daughters.