Ex-Defense Minister Named New Envoy to Australia Postpones Departure

Written: 2024-03-08 11:34:19Updated: 2024-03-08 11:36:41

Photo : YONHAP News

Former defense minister Lee Jong-sup, who was named as the new ambassador to Australia and scheduled to leave for Sydney on Friday, has postponed his departure. 

Lee is reportedly working to reschedule his departure to take up the new post. 

Following the announcement of Lee’s new position on Monday, controversy emerged as it became known that the former defense minister has been subject to a travel ban since January. Lee was banned from leaving the country by the Corruption Investigation Office for High-ranking Officials in connection with an investigation into the death of a Marine.

Lee raised an objection to the travel ban but the justice ministry has not mentioned whether the ban was lifted. 

A Marine died during a search and rescue operation in July last year amid a record downpour in the country's central regions. Lee, who was defense minister at the time, was accused of downplaying the death and trying to interfere with the police investigation.
