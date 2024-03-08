Minister Expects Approval of Ex-Defense Chief's Travel Ban Appeal for New Ambassadorship

Photo : YONHAP News

Justice minister Park Sung-jae said he expects authorities to approve the appeal filed by former defense minister Lee Jong-sup against a travel ban, after Lee deferred his departure to Australia to begin his new ambassadorship.Speaking to reporters on Friday, Park said the former minister's trip to Australia is to fulfill public duty, and not for personal business or to flee.Park added that Lee was questioned by the Corruption Investigation Office for High-ranking Officials(CIO) as a suspect on Thursday. Lee was questioned about whether he, as the defense chief, had intervened in the withdrawal and review of investigation records of the death of a Marine during a search and rescue operation last year.While the Korea Immigration Service under the justice ministry has the authority to lift a travel ban based on validity and necessity should the subject make an appeal, its decision regarding Lee's appeal will not be announced to the public.In January, the CIO conducted a search and seizure operation and issued the travel ban against the former minister due to suspicions he exercised undue influence in the investigation into the Marine’s death.Lee, who was appointed ambassador to Australia on Monday, is reportedly working to reschedule his departure to take up the new post.