38 North: Images Suggest Resumption of Construction at N. Korea's Sohae Satellite Launch Site

Photo : YONHAP News

A U.S. online outlet on North Korea said on Thursday that it has detected signs of the regime resuming construction at the Sohae satellite launch facility in Tongchang-ri, where the North's three previous satellite launches have taken place.Citing an analysis of satellite imagery from February 23, 38 North said there have been few visible changes at the site since last November's launch of the Malligyong-1 satellite, such as personnel deployment around the tunnel area, suggesting work has resumed.Changes were observed at the west high bay hall of a new horizontal assembly building, which with dimensions of about 195 meters in length, 55 meters in width, and up to 25 meters in height, is likely capable of handling horizontal checkout and testing of a satellite launch vehicle the size of the Chollima-1.The latest imagery also showed 12 tanks positioned in the courtyard of the old horizontal assembly building, although the purpose of such development is unclear.Personnel and construction vehicles and materials were observed at the west tunnel entrance, while the road leading into the east tunnel entrance appears likely ready for paving.