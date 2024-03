Photo : YONHAP News

The justice ministry has lifted a travel ban imposed on former defense minister Lee Jong-sup under investigation into alleged interference in a probe into the death of a Marine during a search and rescue operation last year.The decision to approve Lee's appeal against the ban was made by a review committee on Friday, citing the fact that Lee had appeared for questioning by the Corruption Investigation Office for High-ranking Officials(CIO) the previous day and that he had agreed to active cooperation.Lee was questioned on Thursday about whether he, as the defense chief, had intervened in the withdrawal and review of the investigation records.In January, the CIO conducted a search and seizure operation and issued the travel ban against the former minister.Lee has deferred a previously scheduled departure to Australia on Friday to begin his new ambassadorship upon his appointment on Monday.